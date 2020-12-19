MOJACAR councillors approved a municipal Budget of €11.392 for the coming year.

With a 3.78 per cent increase of €431,000 next year’s Budget was based on efficient and effective control over public spending, said Mojacar’s mayor Rosmari Cano.

-- Advertisement --



This reflected the town hall’s commitment to financial stability and sustainability, Cano pointed out, while guaranteeing municipal employees’ wages and suppliers’ bills.

The mayor stressed the Budget’s social significance during the current crisis added to the town hall’s commitment to helping those in need and assisting local businesses with direct aid and campaigns to shop locally.

A €1.285 million allocation was aside for projects that include infrastructure for the future health centre, beach huts and walkways.

Cash has also been assigned to extending the lifesaving service, with coverage for more beaches and an increased number of lifeguards.

Amongst the town hall’s many commitments, Mojacar town hall renewed its agreement with the local Red Cross branch, which will receive €10,000 to help the organisation carry out its work inside the town.

Thanks to the energy saving scheme, power bills were reduced by almost 5 per cent while the town hall’s Banco de Santander loan was cancelled two years in advance, reducing the municipality’s financial liabilities by 55 per cent.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Money management in Mojacar.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.