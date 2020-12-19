Lorry Drivers are Facing a Post-Brexit Ban From the EU Bringing in Ham And Cheese Sandwiches from the UK- Really!

Lorry drivers will be forbidden from taking a ham and cheese sandwich – or other meat and dairy products – into the EU from the UK from January 1, even if they intend to eat while they’re driving. The new rules are apparently part of plans to create a ‘biosecure border’ after Brexit.

Personal imports of certain ‘animal-origin’ products will be banned from 11 pm on 31 December, UK government officials said – a ban which will also apply to tourists. It is understood that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs advised transport representatives of the ban this week – citing the specific example of an ordinary ham and cheese sandwich.

Official guidelines state.“From 1 January 2021, you will not be able to bring POAO (products of animal origin) such as those containing meat or dairy (eg a ham and cheese sandwich) into the EU.”

Truck fleet operator Simon Wilkinson said he had not been aware of the new rules – which he said would cause added friction at the border. “God help the poor customs bloke who is going to turf out the driver’s packing up box [food box]. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are fisticuffs if they try. The thing is, when drivers are going to Europe they pack up their box for days and weeks. The tractor [the cab of the trailer] is basically their home from home. You have microwaves, the works, in your tractor so that if you do get stuck, or if you are away for a week if you are going somewhere like Spain, you are self-sufficient.”

The European Commission stated that the new restrictions are all necessary to create a biosecure border. “Personal goods containing meat, milk or their products brought into the EU continue to present a real threat to animal health throughout the union. It is known, for example, that dangerous pathogen that cause animal diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease and classical swine fever can reside in meat, milk or their products,” they said.

The good news is that the truckers will, however, be allowed to carry sweets and chocolate across the border. PS I did ponder whether to add some lorry drivers comments that i found on Facebook regarding the subject, however, this is a family newspaper…TW

