LIVERPOOL Hit Seven Goals And Top The Premiership For Xmas, after destroying Crystal Palace

Liverpool FC are on top of the Premier League tonight (Saturday), after smashing seven goals past Crystal Palace, at Selhurst Park, now six points clear of the rest, heading into the Xmas break.

Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino bagged two goals each, with Takumi Minamino, their Japanese signing, scoring his first Premier League goal for the club, with Sadio Mane, and captain Jordan Henderson making the score up to 0-7, the first time Liverpool have scored seven in a match since beating Derby County 7-1, in 1991.

Speaking with BT Sports after the match, manager Jurgen Klopp said, “It was hard work as well as ruthless finishing. We had a lot of calm in the moments. They had their moments, 100 per cent, but our finishing in the first half was really clinical. I’m not thinking the game is finished at half-time. We had to stay concentrated. That was the challenge. We controlled the game and scored wonderful goals. It clicked today. The boys should be really proud”.

Asked about the moment when Mo Salah came on to replace Sadio Mane when the Senegal striker appeared to be very unhappy about being replaced, Klopp commented, “Mane was not angry because Mo was coming on. He was not happy because he had a look at the watch and he didn’t stay on until after the free-kick. After the game it was completely fine. It’s all good”.

