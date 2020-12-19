Key to Elche doors for Papa Noel

ELCHE’S Fiestas councillor Mariola Galiana recently presented Father Christmas with a key to the city.

This, she explained, ensured that he would be able to enter every house and home in Elche on Christmas Eve to deliver presents.

The red-suited gentleman, who wore a facemask at all times, has been greeting Elche’s children on previous days but plans to leave on Thursday December 24.

Meanwhile a post-box has been installed in Calle Corredora for children to leave their letters for the Three Kings who are due to visit their homes, bringing presents on the night of January 5.

