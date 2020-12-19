JUVENTUS Reported To Have Offered Man Utd A Two Player Deal On Pogba, with two players going to Old Trafford



It is reported by ESPN that Juventus are offering Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba, at the end of the current season.

It has long been rumoured that the Serie A club is keen to take Pogba back to Turin again, especially since his agent Moni Raiola publically stated that his player was finished at United.

ESPN commented that Juventus would probably not be in a position financially to match the Red Devil’s asking price for Pogba, so it would be an economical move by them to offer the two players, to lower the transfer fee, also claiming it is thought that Juventus have already contacted Ed Woodward and his team about a possible deal.

Dybala has 18 months to run on his contract and has reportedly been unhappy that Juventus have not yet asked him about any extension, and Bernardeschi’s contract also expires in 2022, and he has not really played much under Andrea Pirlo since he took over as manager, so a move away might suit him, and also United, who are known to be hunting for a new winger.

