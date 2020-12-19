Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Receives Covid-19 Jab on live TV.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a Covid-19 vaccine jab on Saturday, Dec. 19, kicking off a nation-wide rollout over the coming days. Netanyahu, 71, and Israel’s health minister were injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine live on TV at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.

-- Advertisement --



Netanyahu told the television audience.”I asked to be vaccinated first, together with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, to serve as personal examples and encourage you to be vaccinated,” Each recipient of the vaccine must receive a booster shot in three weeks for optimal protection from the novel coronavirus.

Latest Israeli health ministry figures reported over 370,000 people had tested positive for the virus since the Jewish state confirmed its first case in February. Just over 3,000 people have died, in a country of around 9 million. According to the health ministry, the vaccine will be rolled out at 10 hospitals and vaccination centres around Israel for healthcare workers from Sunday.

Earlier in the week, a ministry statement said, vaccinations will be extended to the general public, starting with those over 60 years of age. Ten days ago he was at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport to welcome the first batch of vaccine. The shipment was the first of eight million doses Israel has ordered from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Receives Covid-19 Jab on Live TV”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.