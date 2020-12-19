Ireland’s INTER-county Travel Set to End by January 6 After Virus Cases Rocket

Ireland’s INTER-county Travel is Ends by January 6 After Virus Cases Rocket.

Ireland’s death toll had increased by six to 2,149 by last night, Dec.19. Health bosses also announced a further 582 people had contracted the killer virus. The worrying recent surge in case numbers will put the Government under even more pressure to introduce measures to halt the surge.

Admitting that the Government is “minded” to accept NPHET’s recommendations, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said no final decision would be made until Tuesday’s cabinet meeting. He also moved to give assurance to the hospitality sector, recognising the “very serious implications” of shutting pubs and restaurants.

Under the existing plan to relax restrictions over the festive period, people were permitted to travel between counties again from Friday, allowing people to travel to see relatives and loved ones over Christmas.

If accepted, the restriction would shorten the amount of time people can spend with family and friends outside their county over the Christmas period. Earlier, Micheál Martin said “The anticipated period of going from tomorrow to the 6th of January would be shortened,” he told RTÉ’s Six One.

He said the Government did not want to make a decision on reimposing restrictions prior to Tuesday as it gives them additional time to consider the advice and to see the numbers of positive cases in the coming days. “Bear in mind, we’d still be giving seven to 10 days’ notice to those businesses even if that decision is not made until Tuesday,” he added. He acknowledged that the need to reimpose restrictions between New Years and Christmas is “devastating news”.

