Ireland Ranked Second In World For Quality Of Life

IRELAND has beaten the UK and Spain and ranked second in the world for quality of life

According to an annual ranking conducted by the United Nations, Ireland has come almost top of the pile, second only to Norway and in joint position with Switzerland, as the best place to live in terms of longevity, income and access to education. According to Pedro Conceicao, lead author of the report, Ireland’s high ranking is primarily down to education.

“The Irish economy has almost doubled since 1990, but the biggest driver was actually education. That was the indicator that made relatively more progress since 1990,” Mr Conceição said.

The Emerald Isle pipped to the post the UK, who came in at number 13, while Spain is way down at number 25. As well as educational advantages, the report also showed that the average life expectancy in Ireland is 83.3 years.

