Huge Queues for PCR test

Queues are growing for the canaries PCR test as people try and get tested for a return to their families.

Pictured is just one of the queues for the PCR test in Madrid where laboratory test centres opened at 8 .30 am, but at 10 minutes before 8 am the queues were two full streets long.

These waiting times were confirmed by the stories of the people there waiting for a test so that they may see family over the Christmas period. Some had been at the centre since well before 8 am they told an EFE live reporter at the scene.

The tests are free, and you must have one to enter the canary islands, any or all of them directly.

There is the possibility of arriving without a test. But to carry one out immediately after arrival with a 72 hour isolation period assuming its negative.

El Hierro and La Gomera are the only two islands without a registered laboratory, all the remaining 5 islands Tenerife, GranCanaria, La Palma, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura all have registered government-accredited laboratories.

The Canadian Government say that all persons who travel to the islands between December 18 and January 10, 2021, from anywhere in Spain must have a COVID-19 Negative Test dated within 72 Hours before that arrival.

The queues continue in Madrid and elsewhere as people struggle to get that all-important test, further highlighting the need for a vaccine programme as soon as possible.

