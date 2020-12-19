Graham Norton presented his final Radio 2 Saturday morning show today, Saturday, December 19, after fronting the very prestigious Saturday morning show for almost 10 years, which will now be taken over by Claudia Winkelman.

-- Advertisement --



In a goodbye to his loyal Radio 2 listeners, which he ended by playing ‘Reach’ by S Club 7, Graham said, “Mostly, I need to say thank you to you, the listeners. It’s been lovely sharing your lives and hearing your messages, and that’s been the greatest joy of being on Radio 2, it really has. It has been a privilege to be part of your mornings, I’m getting emotional now. Someone told me I’d get emotional and I said ‘No I won’t'”.