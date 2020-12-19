GRAHAM NORTON Says Goodbye To Radio 2 After 10 Years presenting the Saturday morning show
Graham Norton presented his final Radio 2 Saturday morning show today, Saturday, December 19, after fronting the very prestigious Saturday morning show for almost 10 years, which will now be taken over by Claudia Winkelman.
In a goodbye to his loyal Radio 2 listeners, which he ended by playing ‘Reach’ by S Club 7, Graham said, “Mostly, I need to say thank you to you, the listeners. It’s been lovely sharing your lives and hearing your messages, and that’s been the greatest joy of being on Radio 2, it really has. It has been a privilege to be part of your mornings, I’m getting emotional now. Someone told me I’d get emotional and I said ‘No I won’t'”.
Radio 2’s loss is Virgin Radio’s gain, as the popular presenter joins them to front regular Saturday and Sunday morning shows from January 2021, where he will team up again with his good friend Chris Evans, who had also previously made the switch from Radio 2 to Virgin in 2018 and was instrumental in getting Graham to make the move.
Norton is, of course, a renowned novelist, and it was during his September promotion for his latest novel, ‘Home Stretch’, that he was interviewed by Evans, who jokingly told him he should switch to Virgin. Bosses at Virgin obviously heard the interview and immediately call Norton to offer him a contract with the radio station, which he accepted, and has reportedly told friends he is relishing the new challenge.
