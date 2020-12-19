GENNADY GOLOVKIN Makes Boxing History In Florida, defending his title for the 21st time



Gennady Golovkin, the 38-year-old IBF World Middleweight boxing champion from Kazakhstan, last night (Friday), made boxing history, in Florida, when he successfully defended his title for the 21st time, demolishing his challenger, 31-year-old Kamil Szeremanta, from Poland, knocking him out in seven rounds.

Golovkin, nicknamed GGG, passed the previous title-defences record held by Bernard Hopkins, to seal his place among boxing’s elite, and establish himself as surely one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time.

Interviewed by DAZN, GGG said “I come back, I told you I come back. Right now I showed this time I was very quiet, very comfortable, I think it’s smart work. Kamil Szeremeta, he is a great boxer, but I feel very comfortable because I have a lot of time, a lot of good people with me, this, I’m very proud of my team”.

Reports are already doing the rounds that GGG might have a match-up with the winner of the super-middleweight Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith fight that is taking place tonight (Saturday), and also it is rumoured that the legendary Manny Pacquiao is interested in a big-money fight with the Kazakhstani champion.

