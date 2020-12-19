Galician pensioners found with 450 kilos of hashish in motorhome

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Galician pensioners found with 450 kilos of hashish in motorhome
CREDIT: Policia Nacional

Galician pensioners arrested after more than 450 kilos of hashish found in motorhome.

THE retired couple in Oviedo is believed to be part of an organisation transporting and distributing drugs in the north of Spain.

-- Advertisement --

In a statement, the National Police said “a criminal network established in Galicia is now considered neutralised after more than a year of investigation”.

An early morning search of the motorhome took place on December 16, after officers from the Udyco of the Provincial Police Station of Pontevedra and of the Oviedo drug group stopped the vehicle driven by the arrested couple on the A-8as they passed through the Asturian capital.


The hashish was found in a hidden compartment at the back of the motorhome owned by the retired couple from Pontevedra, who tried to convince police they were tourists.

Officers also found €14,000 in cash, a rifle, 147 cartridges and five mobile phones.


The investigation remains open and new arrests have not been ruled out.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Galician pensioners found with 450 kilos of hashish in motorhome”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSky Ireland Customers Furious As Brexit Causes Loss Of Channels
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here