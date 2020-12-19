French President Blames ‘Negligence And Bad Luck’ For Covid

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron blames ‘negligence and bad luck’ for catching Covid

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out about his experience of contracting coronavirus and remarked on Friday, December 18 that he was living proof that anyone could catch the disease, and blamed it on a combination of negligence and bad luck.

The 42-year-old head of state said that he has been suffering from a cough and some headaches and fatigue, but he added that, overall: “I am doing well.”

Mr Macron said his illness “shows that the virus really can touch everyone, because I am very protected and am very careful.”

“Despite everything I caught this virus — perhaps, doubtless, a moment of negligence, a moment of bad luck, too,” he said.

The president was criticised last week for his interactions with several heads of state in Paris, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has since gone into quarantine. Mr Macron held big lunches for his guests and was seen shaking hands and embracing several people.

