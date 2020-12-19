Former Aide Spills Details on Melania Trump’s Feud with Ivanka

MELANIA TRUMP’s former adviser and confidante has revealed new details of the First Lady’s feud with the President’s daughter Ivanka in a new memoir.

Stephanie Wilson Wolkoff acted as an adviser and trusted companion to Melania Trump during her early days in the White House as the wife of Donald Trump. In her new memoir, The First Lady and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, she spills details on Melania’s long-running feud with Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

The first lady allegedly referred to the married couple, who acted as advisers to Donald Trump, as “snakes” because “they’ll do anything to get what they want”. Wolkoff has stated that “Ivanka impinged on Melania’s duties while overstepping her rank and boundaries”.

Ivanka is the daughter of Donald Trump and his former wife Ivana and is widely rumoured to be the President’s favourite child. Wolkoff claims that Melania viewed her adult step-daughter as a “serial poacher”, as she would often take charge over the First Lady’s White House staff.

Wolkoff’s book is the latest in a long line of lucrative tell-all memoirs by former Trump associates, including a recent book by the President’s niece Mary Trump which gives unflattering details into the family’s personal and business history.

