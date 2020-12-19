FIRST Black RSM In The Queen’s Elite Bodyguard Regiment will be a fisherman’s son from Jamaica



Sergeant Major Gill, originally from Jamaica, in 2021, will become the first-ever black RSM to serve in the Queen of England’s elite bodyguard regiment when he gets promoted and joins the Household Division of the Coldstream Guards, who protect Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

-- Advertisement --



He only joined the military when he was visiting London in 2001, sat with a recruiting sergeant, and thought it might be a good way to spend the next four years, not realising he would work his way up through the ranks to end up being the colonel’s right-hand man, looking after the fearsome 500-strong regiment, which includes Number 7 unit, who, during state visits, parade in their red tunics and bearskins.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Sgt Maj Gill said, “It will be challenging but I wouldn’t want it any other way. It is an honour and it doesn’t come in colour or creed. It is something you need to achieve. I grew up in a small family. My mum is a dressmaker and my dad a fisherman. I wasn’t well off, where I could go to the top schools”.

Sgt Maj Gill has had an exciting career, serving in Iraq, Afghanistan, and then as an instructor at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.