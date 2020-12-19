FEMALE From Valencia Beaten To Death In A Bournemouth Hotel where was working as a night recepionist



The body of Marta Vento, a 27-year-old young woman from Valencia, Spain, was discovered in the lobby of the ‘Travelodge’ hotel, in Bournemouth, Dorset, at around 9.30am, on Wednesday, December 9, where she had been working the night reception shift.

An autopsy was carried out on Wednesday, December 16, with the senior coroner’s officer, Ian Parry, telling the Bournemouth hearing, “Police were called to the location following reports of an unresponsive female. Paramedics and police arrived and the paramedics confirmed her death at the scene. The death of Miss Vento is subject to an ongoing police investigation. She was formally identified by way of fingerprint comparison”.

Rachael Griffin, the coroner for Dorset, adjourned the hearing until May 2021, but stated, “A post-mortem examination was undertaken upon the body of Miss Vento on December 10 at Holly Tree Lodge in Boscombe. I understand that the provisional cause of death was recorded as multiple blunt force head injuries.”

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing Miss Vento’s death, after he handed himself in at Bournemouth Police Station, and has been remanded in custody for 28 days by Dorset Police, under the mental heath act, pending psychiatric evaluation.

