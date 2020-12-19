Father of 12-year-old’s baby sent to correctional

THE 17-year-old father of a baby born to a 12-year-old girl in her own home in Cantabria has been sent to a correctional centre for minors.

The Public Prosecutor launched an investigation after being informed by the Cantabria Institute of Social Services that none of the girl’s relatives knew that she was pregnant. Police are investigating whether she was the victim of sexual abuse.

The family announced immediately the child was born that she would be giving it up for adoption and the child is now in the care of the Social Services.

The birth went without complications and both the girl and the baby received care from paramedics in the home.

The Prosecutor will also be following up the request for protection for the girl.

