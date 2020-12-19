Father Christmas paid his first visit to La Cala De Mijas today Saturday, December 19 2020.

The La Cala Lions Club and for the first time, Father Christmas were in town today, the town being the beautiful La Cala De Mijas. Everyone can join in with raffles and presents from Santa.

-- Advertisement --



The wonderful people in attendance were Age Concern A.C.E. Animal charity and of course La Cala Lions and town hall officials.

The great work done by these organisations is especially noticeable during the festive period, and they were out in force today, raising awareness and helping others.

It is all about the children of course and for the first time children could go and sit (restricted distance ) with the special man himself who is here from Lapland finding out what the little ones would hope to get for Christmas.

Santa will be at La Cala De Mijas in front of the town hall till at least January 7 2021.

Everyone is invited to visit the charming seaside town and maybe get a special wish come true from Santa themselves whilst supporting worthy causes and generally being very Festive.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Father Christmas in la Cala de Mijas ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.