Fantastic food and fabulous service – Dominique’s aims to please

A WARM welcome, fantastic food and fabulous service are guaranteed at family-run Dominique’s Restaurant in Fuengirola.

The restaurant opened its doors on the Paseo Maritimo de los Boliches in 2006 and has built up an enviable reputation offering fish and meat dishes, pasta, pizzas, burgers, a wide variety of tapas and homemade desserts.

“We take great pride in the food we serve and we strive to make each of our customers satisfied and wanting to return. We offer children’s menu and children’s portions from our menu as well,” said owner Dominique.

And under normal circumstances, the restaurant is large enough to accommodate groups for birthdays, baptisms, first communions, dinners, or business lunches.

Due to Covid restrictions, Dominique’s is currently open until 6pm, with takeaway and home delivery until 10.30pm.

And early diners can enjoy breakfast from 8am.

The restaurant offers an amazing menu of the day for just €13.95, and a special menu for business Christmas lunches for €35.

“Fantastic food. Great staff. Good prices. What more could you want?” enthused happy diner Lynne L.

And having taken advantage of Dominque’s takeaway delivery service, Sarah W gushed: “Fantastic food all packaged up ready to eat. The portions were huge! The service was brilliant and it all arrived early.

“Really can’t fault them. It was delicious. We’ll definitely be ordering again and visiting when lockdown is properly over.”

Dominique’s Restaurant

Paseo Maritimo de los Boliches

Fuengirola

952 199 309

www.restaurantedominique.es

