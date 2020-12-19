Early Childhood Care Centre to become a reality in Almuñecar after 9 years

An Early Childhood Care Centre is to become a reality in Almuñecar after nine years of promises.

FOLLOWING talks with the Family Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Ana Carmen Mata, the town’s Mayor, Trinidad Herrera, said the centre will be “launched very soon”.

She said: “Since 2011, this has been promises so that our municipality will have a service that will prevent the displacement of children and families to Salobreña, with all the expenses and inconveniences that this involves.”

Councillor for Social Services, Maria del Carmen Reinoso, explained that Almuñécar will have a centre of 70 places to attend children up to six-years-old who need temporary or permanent care.


“At present, the tender for all Andalucian centres is being evaluated by the technicians and in the first quarter of next year, if they meet the established requirements, we will know which company will be in charge of providing the service in Almuñécar,” said Reinoso.

“This is great news for us and we understand that it will make life easier for many families and children in our municipality who to date have been forced to move to Salobreña.”


