DRIVER runs off the road at the Cabo Roig roundabout in Spain’s Costa Blanca South

A driver ran his car off the road and through a metal barrier on the roundabout between Cabo Roig and La Zenia in the Coata Blanca South at around 8pm on Friday, December 18. Witnesses who happened on the scene say that the man exited the vehicle and appeared unharmed, but a significant amount of damage was caused to the barriers on the road. The photos of the accident appear to show that the driver was travelling from Cabo Roig in the direction of La Zenia.

-- Advertisement --



Many locals took to social media complaining that the street lights located at the roundabout haven’t been in working order for a long time and pose a significant hazard. However, According to the Avoca Association, the driver had consumed a large amount of alcohol prior to the accident.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Driver Runs Off Road In Spain’s Costa Blanca South”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.