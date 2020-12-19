DISNEYLAND Paris To Open A Marvel Themed Hotel in 2021 based on the superhero characters



Disneyland Paris is waiting to confirm the opening date for the new ‘Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel’, reportedly styled as a ‘New York art gallery’, including themed bedroom suites and restaurants, and more than 300 pieces of Marvel memorabilia such as Captain America’s iconic shield, and three life-size Ironman suits.

-- Advertisement --



Hotel rooms will include an ‘Empire State’ room dedicated to Iron Man, red and grey ‘Manhattan-style decor’ bedrooms, the ‘Spiderman Suite’, using red and blue colourings like the characters famous suit, and an Avengers-themed suite.

Exclusive to this hotel, will be the unique meet and greet Marvel characters, dressed as Black Widow, Iron Man, Spiderman, etc, plus the Marvel Design Studios, where kids will be taught how to create their own comic books.

The two main restaurants will be Downtown Restaurant, created by the Imagineers, to resemble a New York deli, and The Manhattan Restaurant, based on Asgard, the home of Thor, coloured gold, complete with a luminous chandelier sculpture.

For chilling out after your thrilling tour around the sights, there will be the Skyline Bar, decorated to make you feel you are on the top of a New York skyscraper sipping a cocktail.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Disneyland Paris To Open A Marvel Themed Hotel”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.