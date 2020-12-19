FOR the first time, the Royal British Legion’s annual Carols in the Square took place in Torrevieja’s Municipal Theatre.

Owing to the Covid restrictions the audience was limited to 350, with admittance by ticket only.

-- Advertisement --



It was an evening to remember, compered by Keith Nicol with the carol singing led by Rebecca Holt and Shannon Campbell.

They were accompanied by the Royal British Legion Concert Band under the musical direction of David Last, playing festive favourites that included Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Good King Wenceslas, White Christmas and Jingle Bells which the audience joined in with much enthusiasm.

The Asila (Asociacion de Inmigración de Torrevieja) sang the popular Spanish song, Feliz Navidad and two carols ,Fum Fum Fum and Campanas de Belen, to great applause.

The well-known Sette Voci Septet sang five numbers including the traditional Silent Night, once more to hearty applause.

The evening was a resounding success and all involved were congratulated afterwards for putting together the event under very difficult circumstances.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Different setting for Torrevieja carols.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.