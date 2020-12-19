Compensation Of €180,000 For Death Of Child In Torrevieja Hospital

A Costa Blanca family has been paid €180,000 in compensation for the death of their child in Torrevieja hospital

A court in Madrid has ordered Mapfre to pay €180,000 to the mother and sister of a two-year-old boy who died in the Torrevieja University Hospital in 2018. The sentence was announced by the Patient Ombudsman association on December 18 after it was found that the child of a cerebral oedema that did not receive adequate treatment.

The court heard that the boy’s mother brought him to the Torrevieja hospital and Rojales Health Centre on several occasions between October and November 2018, but was discharged and described as being “in good health”, despite his mum telling the doctor that the child appeared “lazy and did not want to walk or play.”

The Judge said: “The truth is that the doctor did not perform a careful examination of the child, ignoring the clear symptoms of ataxia that he presented, which required his immediate admission.”

As a result, the court ruled that the child died: “as a consequence of a cerebral edema secondary to the encephalomyelitis that he suffered when he did not receive adequate treatment, despite the fact that the symptoms of the disease were evident.”

