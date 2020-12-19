Ciudad Patricia Senior Resort commended for Covid care in lockdown

Ciudad Patricia Senior Resort has been commended for its Covid care in lockdown.

AS the nation was plunged into a lockdown and unchartered waters, the physical and mental welfare of residents was, and remains, paramount at Benidorm’s Ciudad Patricia Senior Resort.

-- Advertisement --



Nestled in one of the most attractive settings in the region, the apartment and residential centre resort prides itself on offering all the comfort, safety and services to help residents enjoy a stress-free retirement.

But never in the resort’s 35 years has this been more important than in 2020, with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

Management immediately put safety and hygiene protocols in place and did everything possible to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents during such uncertain times.

And their commitment and dedication have not gone unnoticed with Mayor of Benidorm Tomi Perez presenting Ciudad Patricia with a special award on behalf of the Town Hall in recognition of their efforts during State of Alarm.

The resort, which boasts a beautiful main central building with receptions, restaurant, and communal area, five residential buildings with 190 apartments, a Residents and Rehabilitation Centre, pools and gymnasium – was the only recipient of the award in its sector.

To mark the accolade and thank all staff for their “incredible” efforts, Manager of Apartamentos Nadine Sweers, Sales and Quality Manager Elvira Koot and Director of the Nursing Home Barbara Acevedo, invited residents and employees to a celebration while respecting all Covid protocol.

Nadine Sweers said: “On March 14, 2020, we received news that we had to go into lockdown, something that was completely new for all of us, along with not being aware of what was going on and making new protocols of what we had to do here at Ciudad Patricia,” she said.

“It was a hard and difficult time and we have tried to do our very best to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“On the day of the celebration of the Spanish Constitution on December 6, we were invited by Benidorm Town Hall, along with many, where we were given an award for all of the work we did in lockdown – the only recipient in our sector.

“It was an honour to be part of the ceremony. We collected the award but did not do it on our own, we have the whole team behind us and that is why we are all here today to say thank you to everyone who has played a part.

“I would like to thank our reception team who were taking calls every day from residents, making sure someone was always there to help.

“Thank you to our residents’ committee for coordinating and supporting me throughout, and to our maintenance staff and the people who kept the restaurant open for residents who couldn’t cook or shop. They cooked and delivered throughout.

“And huge thanks to Dr Arzuga for coming here regularly to help us out.”

Elvira Koot added: “This award is for all of the staff here and every part they have played.”

Residents Mr and Mrs Fisher have lived at Ciudad Patricia for seven years, having moved from Benitachell, their home for 12 years prior.

Mr Fisher told Euro Weekly News: “Nadine is an absolute diamond, all of the staff here are. They have looked after us in every way possible, keeping us safe, secure and informed with weekly newsletters telling us what is going on and what we can and can’t do.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ciudad Patricia commended for Covid care in lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.