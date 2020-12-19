Britain’s Supply of Coronavirus Vaccine ‘to run out in January’ says Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Hunt has revealed that the current doses of the Pfizer vaccine, that tens of thousands of Brits are currently receiving every day, are expected to run dry by the end of January with no new stock available until March 2021. Speaking on the Today programme he expressed hope that the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine could be rolled out at the same time to compensate.

“It (the Oxford jab being rolled out) will make a massive difference because the doses that we have of the Pfizer vaccine will keep us going until the end of January and I think we’re not getting another shipment until March,” Mr Hunt said. Britain has ordered 100million doses of the Oxford jab on top of 40million of the Pfizer vaccine, which is already being used around the country.

It was announced today, Dec. 19, that in fact the Oxford vaccine WILL be approved for use before the end of the year.

