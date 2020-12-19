Eight Dead in Turkish Hospital Oxygen Tank Explosion.

Eight patients have died after an ‘oxygen tank explodes’ in a city centre hospital in Turkey. The devastating explosion has claimed the lives of at least eight people in a private hospital and caused millions of euros worth of damage. It is understood that those patients that lost their lives were all in the same ICU unit that suffered the explosion.

A fire broke out after the explosion which has also left some injured in the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey. Emergency services rushed to the scene at the SANKO University Hospital. The explosion reportedly occurred in the early hours of the morning, “there are many injured” reports Turkish media.

