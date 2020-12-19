POLICE are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body found in a suitcase at a West London hostel.

The grim discovery was made by a painter working on the Pay and Sleep hostel in Southall, Ealing, two weeks after neighbours reported a foul smell coming from one of the rooms.

-- Advertisement --



The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they had been called to the scene of the discovery shortly before 3 PM on Friday, 19th of December. The force says that the death is being treated as “unexplained” and that detectives are currently working to identify the body.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, residents of the hostel say that the woman’s boyfriend disappeared after the incident. One tenant described the woman as “very nice and friendly”.

Forensic experts are currently working on the scene, while a large number of officers have been reported in the local Crescent area of Southall, a district in the borough of Ealing roughly 17km west of Charing Cross.

In a statement, the Met said: “Enquiries to identify the deceased are ongoing. The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Officer are not discussing the circumstances of the discovery any further at this stage.” They confirmed that so far no arrests have been made as investigations continue.

Recently police in Italy discovered human remains packed in suitcases on the outskirts of Florence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Body of Woman Found in Suitcase at London Hostel”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.