Birthday Party Busted By Police In Spain’s Malaga

BIRTHDAY party busted and sixteen people fined by police in Spain’s Malaga

It was a not-so-happy Birthday for one Malaga local or his guests when National Police busted in on his celebration in a flat in the La Palmilla neighbourhood on Thursday night, December 17. Four police crews raided the apartment after a complaint from a neighbour on Ebro Street at around 8:30pm and found sixteen revellers on the property.

Aside from exceeding the maximum number allowed at a gathering, officials quickly ascertained that none of the guests were wearing masks or observing social distancing rules. The party was immediately broken up and a total of sixteen people were fined for not adhering to Covid restriction rules.

