Assassination In Restaurant In Spain’s Costa Blanca By Hooded Gunman

ASSASSINATION in a restaurant in Albir in Spain’s Costa Blanca as hooded gunman storms a restaurant

A man of Albanian nationality was assassinated at The Orange Tree restaurant in Albir on the Costa Blanca shortly before midnight on Friday, December 18, when a hooded gunman entered the premises and opened fire, as reported by Spanish news outlet Informacion. Witnesses at the scene told officials that the assassin walked up to the table where the victim was dining with his partner and shot him several times with a handgun before fleeing the scene.

The attack takes place just days after several members of an alleged Russian mafia group were arrested for money laundering crimes, one of those former Altea councillor Jaime Sellés. During 18 raids and searches in Alicante, Madrid, Tarragona and Ibiza, officers seized firearms, €300,000 in cash, diamonds and virtual wallets with cryptocurrencies.

