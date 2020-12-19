Anti-Lockdown Protestors Clash With Police In Central London Over Lockdown Restrictions.

PROTESTS erupted across the capital after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced London will be placed in the new, stricter Tier 4 restrictions. Witnesses reported thousands of people had marched on Parliament Square from Oxford Street and Regents Street earlier, this was despite fears that a mutant strain of coronavirus is spreading rapidly around the city.

Police had earlier warned people not to attend large gatherings so close to Christmas and extra officers were deployed to try to ensure social distancing rules were followed. However, there were very ugly scenes as officers attempted to control the crowds with several protestors being led away and into police vans.

There were several clashes between officers and unmasked demonstrators, who chanted ‘we demand freedom’.

Reports of a ‘mass exodus’ from London St Pancras station were confirmed tonight as videos were broadcast on Social media as people made a dash to leave the capital before the Tier 4 restrictions came into place.

