Amazon Workers Reportedly Take Eight Weeks To Earn What Jeff Bezos Earns Every Second a report has revealed

A report by the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has revealed it would take an Amazon warehouse employee eight weeks to earn what Jeff Bezos, the Amazon CEO eans every second, with unions insisting the Employment Bill that was announced in the Queen’s Speech in 2019, promising to clamp down on ‘zero hours’ contracts, but not yet implemented, should be put into operation, to give the workers better rights.

The TUC analyzed that Amazon’s profits during the pandemic have risen by 37 per cent, with Bezos becoming the world’s richest man, passing the $200 billion (£149 billion) mark.

Frances O’Grady, the TUC General Secretary, commented, “Amazon’s bumper profits mean Christmas has come early for Jeff Bezos. Yet many of his staff continue to work in gruelling, exploitative conditions. Amazon workers have played a key role during this pandemic. The very least they deserve is dignity at work”.

A spokesman for the GMB union said ambulances had been called out to 14 different Amazon UK warehouses, on more than 600 occasions between 2015 and 2018, but a spokesman for Amazon said, “We already offer excellent pay, excellent benefits, all while working in a safe, modern work environment”.

