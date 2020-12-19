AMATEUR Archaeologist Claims The Holy Grail Could Be Hidden Under A River In Hounslow, in a secret crypt



Barrie-Jon Bower, aged 40, from Cinderford, Gloucestershire, is an amateur archaeologist who is convinced he has uncovered the hiding place of the legendary mysterious goblet, The Holy Grail, under a weir in the Duke of Northumberland River in Hounslow, Essex.

The cup is said to be the one Jesus drank from during The Last Supper, and which Joseph of Arimathea used to collect his blood at the crucifixion, and is reputed to have magical, healing powers.

Mr Bower has spent years researching the Knight’s Templar, an ancient order of monks, who are historically reputed to be linked with the grail, and claims they used Hounslow Heath for training before heading off on crusades to The Holy Land, bringing back treasures, and burying them in a crypt where the man-made river now runs.

Speaking to The Sun, Bower said, “When I find it, it’s going to be one of the greatest finds in history, the biggest discovery of mankind. Now I’ve been in the water it’s made me more certain. It feels hollow. It feels right. There’s something underneath. Why not Hounslow?”.

The Environment Agency has agreed to Bower’s request to temporarily divert the river, in order to be able to search for the crypt under the weir with specialist equipment he has invested in, saying, “Finally, I am certain this is the right spot. I am certain there will be a vault beneath the surface, with the Grail inside and other treasures from the Crusades”.

