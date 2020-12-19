Almoradi has talent

ALMORADI town hall has created Almoradiemprende.es, a network that showcases the municipality’s talented residents.

The initiative demonstrates the work carried out by Almoradi’s active population, encompassing big firms, start-ups, musicians and artists as well as local initiatives and people seeking employment.

The www.almoradiemprende.es has been operating since December 5 and already has 80 participants although the town hall is confident will eventually increase to include the town’s entire active population.

“We want to use the social media networks and technology that already unite us globally to unite us at local level, too,” explained Antonio Latorre, Almoradi’s Business and Entrepreneurship councillor and the project’s director, Maria Reina.

