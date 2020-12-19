AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA are looking for an Events Co-ordinator for fundraising events at local restaurants and venues.
This is a fun job, with willing support from the rest of the team, liaising with the management of regular venues who are used to hosting events.
“If this sounds like you, and you’re interested in contributing a little time each month to this worthwhile cause, why not ring Isabel Stewart on 634 344 589 or send an email to the ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com email address.
