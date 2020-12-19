A smile on children’s faces

THE IRISH ROVER BAR in Torrevieja started collecting presents in November for the San Jose Obrero orphanage in Orihuela.

The San Jose Obrero director has now received 60 selection boxes and 54 shoe boxes of which 10 were made up the Bar Spud Murphy.

Most people made up one box, although some made two while others put €15 into a charity box that will go to the orphanage at Easter.

A big Thank You goes to Viv and Alan of The Irish Rover and their customers, who yet again have succeeded in putting a smile on the children’s faces.

