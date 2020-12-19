A Christmas Crescendo in Los Montesinos

CRESCENDO INTERNATIONAL CHOIR sang carols together on Saturday, December 12 at Rincon de Miguel’s outdoor patio in Los Montesinos.

The choir members dressed up in holiday costumes but sat together in a socially-distanced manner and wearing masks.

Christmas songs ranged from oldest favourites like The Holly and the Ivy and Away in a Manger to the Little Drummer Boy and Jingle Bell Rock.

There had to be a Spanish carol, too, so the choir sang Campana sobre campana, together with Feliz Navidad and White Christmas in both English and Spanish.

“Despite performing under the current pandemic restrictions, we still enjoyed ourselves,” said Crescendo Choir member Nancy Klein.

Halfway through the carol concert, choir members paused to bid farewell to founding member, Mary Priddle, who helped to start the Crescendo Choir back in 2004.

Mary has now decided that this is a good time to return to her native Britain and received a gift and flowers for the choir, saying Thank You to all the members with much emotion in her voice.

Twenty-six of the members stayed on afterwards for a four-course meal: “Never in a million years would you get such good value in the US where I am from,” Nancy said.

Crescendo plans to start singing again outdoors at the same restaurant on Saturday January at 10.45.

Readers interested in joining them should visit the Crescendo website at http://www.crescendo-choir.com/index.html for details. The choir is especially seeking men singers.

As long as pandemic restrictions are in place, members will be singing outdoors with masks and social distancing.

The choir, which is made up of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses, sing a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals and from pop to classical in English, Spanish, Dutch and Latin. When they give concerts the money they raise goes to local charities.

Crescendo lives up to its international name because the singers are English, Dutch, German, Scandinavian and America with a Spanish musical director and pianist.

“So please come and join us if you are looking for something to do and like to sing with others,” Nancy said.

