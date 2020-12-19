100km Marathon man hits the halfway mark!

JACK Nicholls has reached the halfway mark of his 100km Marathon Run from Gibraltar to Fuengirola in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jack, who’s father passed away 19 years ago from cancer, has been raising funds for charities for more than 12 years, and is currently in San Pedro having already raised £700

In the hope of raising as much money as possible, Jack has set up a ‘GoFundMe‘ page where people can donate as much as they like to this fantastic and worthy cause.

“I’ve been raising money for various charities since 2008 and raised an accumulated total of over £10k doing running events,” he said.

“This 100km effort is especially close to my heart as it was the Macmillan nurses in the UK that looked after my Dad before he passed away 19 years ago. So I know first hand how amazing they are.”

Jack set off from Gibraltar border at 6.30am this morning (Saturday, December 19) and said “I will run till I hit my finish line approximately 100km later in Fuengirola, I’m hoping to do it in 12 hours but just a finish is amazing enough”.

His schedule will see him now head for Marbella, Elvira, Max Beach, La Cala and finally Fuengirola before he heads to Torreblanca to hit the 100 km.

Jack’s in-laws said: “Well done Jack, we’re always proud of you and all that you do for charity. See you at the finish line. Adrian & Julie xxxx

Let’s all get behind him for the second leg of his marathon effort!

