Wrong anthem played for Carlos Sainz

THE wrong anthem was played for Spaniard Carlos Sainz after winning the preparatory rally for Dakar, when the Saudi Arabians mistakenly played the one from the Franco era.

The driver stood calmly on the podium, obviously trying not to allow his facial expression to show his surprise, while the hymn, written by Jose Maria Peman in 1928 upon the orders of Miguel Primo de Rivera and used during the Franco dictatorship.

The Dakar Rally starts on January 2. Sainz, and his partner Lucas Cruz, won the second Baja Ha’il after Al Attiyah won the first. They will face each other in the first main motoring event of 2021.

It is not the first time that the wrong anthem has been played for Spanish participants at a sporting event or other occasions.

