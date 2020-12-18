Woman Plunges To Her Death While Taking Selfie On Cliff

AUSTRALIAN woman plunges to her death while taking a selfie on a 262-foot cliff

An Australian woman has tragically died after falling off a 262-foot high cliff at a Victoria beauty spot on Saturday, December 12. Rosy Loomba, 38, was out hiking with her husband and son in Grampians National Park when the young family stopped to take a photo at the Boroka Lookout, according to CNN.

Even though the lookout spot is guarded by barriers and has several warning signs, Ms Loomba walked to the cliff’s edge to take a selfie before losing her footing and plunging the 262 feet to her death. Because of the aspect of the area, it took emergency services over six hours to retrieve the body. Local tour guides told CNN that unfortunately is a very common occurrence for tourists and locals alike to jump the barriers to get closer to the edge.

