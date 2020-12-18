WAYNE ROONEY’S Son Kai Signs For Manchester United following in his father’s footsteps

Wayne Rooney’s 11-year-old son, Kai, yesterday (Thursday), signed a contract with the youth academy at his father’s old club, Manchester United, following in his father’s rather large-to-fill footsteps.

Rooney, now aged 35, who is United’s all-time record goalscorer, spending 13 trophy-laden years with them, netting 253 goals in 559 appearances for the Red Devils, proudly posted a photograph in Twitter, captioned, “Proud day. Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son”.

Coleen Rooney, on her Instagram, wrote, “Special night….. congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best”.

Wayne is still idolised by the United fans, from the famous era of Sir Alex Ferguson, when he played in the incredible teams that won five Premier League titles, a Champions League, the Europa Cup, three League Cups, and one FA Cup,

Rooney still has three more sons, who might hopefully follow Kai and form a Rooney family dynasty of top footballers.

