COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Spain on Boxing Day

At a press conference on Friday morning, December 18, Spain’s Minister of Health Salvador Illa confirmed that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines would arrive in Spain on Boxing Day and inoculations would begin the following day, December 27, throughout the country.

“The doses will arrive on the 26, or on the morning of the 27. We don’t want to wait any longer. It is the beginning of the end and we want it to start as soon as possible. If Europe has agreed that vaccinations should start in a coordinated fashion, in Spain we are going to start the first possible day,” Illa announced.

Illa has also assured that there will be “an equitable distribution” throughout autonomous regions and that “the company itself has provided means for its distribution.” Because of the sheer volume of jabs required, and the difficulty with storing the vaccine – it must be kept at a temperature of 80 degrees below zero – Illa said there will be weekly delivery of new doses.

The first to receive the vaccine will be the residents and workers at health care facilities, followed by health care workers exposed to coronavirus patients.

