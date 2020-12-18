US Nuclear Weapons Agency Gets Hacked in a large scale cyber campaign



The US National Nuclear Security Administration has confirmed to Politico that their networks were subject to a coordinated hack attack, part of an ongoing cyberattack, by possibly the Russian state.

-- Advertisement --



Security experts found evidence of infiltration into networks in a number of installations, in Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories in New Mexico , Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the Richland Field Office of the Department of Energy, and the Office of Secure Transportation, with officials from US-based Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, (CISA), saying this was “a grave risk to both government and private networks”, stressing it had left “both federal agencies as well as critical infrastructure exposed”.

CISA is part of the Department Of Homeland Security, and only late last month, President Trump fired the director, Chris Krebs, who hearing the reports, tweeted, “As news breaks about what looks to be a pretty large-scale hack, I have the utmost confidence in the @CISAgov team and other Federal partners. I’m sorry I’m not there with them, but they know how to do this. This thing is still early, I suspect. Let’s let the pros work it”.

Mitt Romney, a Republican Senator, added, “I think the White House needs to say something aggressive about what happened. This is almost as if you had a Russian bomber flying undetected over the country, including over the nation’s capital, and not to respond in a setting like that is really stunning.”

As a result, The FBI, the Defense Department, and the Department of Justice are thought to be among US Government agencies who have moved to different classified networks.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “US Nuclear Weapons Agency Gets Hacked”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.