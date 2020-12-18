US expert panel endorses Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

An expert panel of outside advisers to the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) has on Thursday, Dec. 17, overwhelmingly endorsed the emergency use of Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine. This virtually assures a second option for shielding against COVID-19 for the pandemic-ravaged nation.

The committee voted 20-0 with one abstention that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks in people in the age range between 18 and older, one week after the same panel backed a similar vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE, leading to an FDA emergency use authorisation (EUA) a day later.

