YOU can now share a tweet on Snapchat and soon on Instagram too.

This option is the focus of the latest Twitter news: the ability to share a tweet on Snapchat. Initially, this functionality will only be available to iOS users, although it will soon be enabled for those who have Android devices.

The option to share tweets on Instagram will also be available soon. Probably, as in the case of Snapchat, users with iOS will have the opportunity to do it first.

This means that it will no longer be necessary to take a screenshot to share a tweet on other social networks.

Another recent feature from Twitter, which brings it closer to other social networks, has been the launch of Fleets, similar to Instagram’s stories.

New features come to fulfil the wish of users of being able to share content from one social media source on several others.

Twitter showed users how tweets can now be shared on Snapchat.

