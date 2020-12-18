Toy donation campaign in El Ejido

EL EJIDO town hall’s Patio de Luces was, as in previous years, at the heart of the Toy Donation campaign.

As always this took place during Fr Jesus Zapata’s Radio Ejido programme Ventana a la Fe (Window on Faith) with the participation of the local mayor, Francisco Gongora, spokespeople for Opposition parties on El Ejido council, councillors and representatives from local associations and sports clubs amongst others.

Led by the mayor, they called on the public to rally round the Citizens’ Participation department initiative and donate new, unused toys so that the Three Kings would also be able to visit the homes of El Ejido’s less fortunate children.

The local population responded well to the appeal and between 9am and 12 noon demonstrated their generosity by bringing in toys.

Gongora also took the opportunity of sending the season’s greetings to El Ejido’s population, asking them to put individual responsibility above all else to avoid a third wave.

He admitted that everybody will spend a very different Christmas this year, but adding that it would be as magical as ever in the company of close relatives.

“And if we do things the right way, we can soon return to something like normality,” Gongora added.

