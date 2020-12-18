Tory MP Sacked for Leaking Letter Warning Against Leaking

CONSERVATIVE MP Andrew Lewer has been sacked from his role as a ministerial aide following an investigation into a leaked letter that warned Westminster workers against leaking.

Using a “Canary Trap” technique, Chief Whip Mark Spencer and other investigators sent the same letter with subtle differences to several MPs. As a result, Andrew Lewer was sacked from his job as an aide to Policing Minister Kit Malthouse when it was concluded that he had leaked the letter to the Guido Fawkes political website.

The Northampton South MP, who was previously a member of the European parliament until 2017, denies the allegations of leaking and told Politico that “in nearly 20 years of elected office I have never leaked to the press”.

The leaked letter carried a warning against leaking, saying that the codes of conduct for MPs “strictly prohibits” the practice. It comes amidst a crackdown on leaking in Boris Johnson’s government following the scandal that led to newspapers learning of the UK’s second lockdown before the Prime Minister had announced it.

