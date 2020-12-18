Tom Cruise Dating Mission: Impossible 7 co-star, Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise is reportedly dating his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star, Hayley Atwell.

The two stars are currently working on the Mission: Impossible sequel. Filming is taking place all over Europe, including in Norway and in Italian cities Venice and Rome, the pair reportedly ‘hit it off’ immediately on set. According to The Sun, Cruise, 58, is now romantically involved with British-born Atwell, 38. Sources have claimed the difficulties filming has faced during the coronavirus pandemic has only brought the pair even ‘closer together.’ -- Advertisement --



“Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one. Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable,” a production source revealed. “They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy,” he said. The big-budget action sequel halted production in Italy back in February as the coronavirus outbreak began, but eventually resumed in Rome in October. The set was then shut down for a week in October after positive COVID tests and that they’ve been shooting in the London area for two weeks.



The next Mission: Impossible film is scheduled to hit theatres in November 2021 after being delayed, is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the last two films in the franchise. Another major movie for Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick, has had its theatrical release date postponed from June to December, and now to July 2021 due to the pandemic.

Tom Cruise was recently heard yelling at Mission: Impossible 7 crew members in an expletive-filled rant after they broke Covid-19 social distancing rules. Cruise had gone to extreme lengths like hiring a boat to isolate the crew while filming in Norway and wearing two face masks to stay safe, he flipped his lid when he spotted two crew members standing too close to each other and chatting.

