ADRA’S mayor Manuel Cortes called for “calm and responsibility” following the recent Covid outbreak inside the municipality.

Cortes also revealed that vigilance had been stepped up in areas where most cases were reported to ensure that quarantine regulations were complied with.

-- Advertisement --



“The outbreak is very localised and under control by the Health department while tracing has been intensified in the affected zone,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Adra will be ready for the Three Kings who, as always, are due to arrive on January 5.

Fiestas and Traditions councillor Elisa Fernandez, accompanied by Pedro Peña, her counterpart at the town hall’s Education department, distributed QR codes to pupils at Adra schools before the end of term.

They will be able to use the codes to make an appointment for a personal videocall with Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, the councillors explained to the children.

The Kings will also be present at Adra’s Centro Cultural on January 5 where they will greet the local population, although there will be no physical contact on health and safety grounds.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three Kings by appointment in Adra.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.