The World Will End on Winter Solstice, According To Conspiracy Theorists

THE world will come to an end very shortly as, according to conspiracy theorists, doomsday will occur on the Winter Solstice

Conspiracy theorists around the globe are arguing that this December 21 will either bring the end of the world, or lead to black people gaining superpowers in what some people are coining ‘Black Superpower Day’. The rumours have been fuelled by the unusual phenomenon of the ‘Christmas Star’ aligning with the Mayan calendar.

Conspiracy nut and Christian evangelist Pastor Paul Begley has cited as proof the fact that this celestial phenomenon falls on his birthday, claiming that the shortest day of the year would see black people acquire comic book-style superpowers before the world comes to an end.

Countless people have poked fun at his wacky theories on social media, with one Twitter user joking:

“As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and the majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction.

“Learn who you are as a people. They wanna make us average.”

The trend has led to funny memes all over Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

________________________________________________________________________

